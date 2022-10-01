rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822585Les Liaisons Dangereuses (1929&ndash;1934) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The…Save

Les Liaisons Dangereuses (1929–1934) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Les Liaisons Dangereuses (1929–1934) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More