audiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2823734SaveSaveCovid guideline psd presentation template wellness in new normalMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 22.76 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadCovid guideline psd presentation template wellness in new normalMore