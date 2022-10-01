Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2824736SaveSaveCashless and contactless vector template online paymentMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.75 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSaveDownloadCashless and contactless vector template online paymentMore