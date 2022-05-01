The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2825032SaveSavePinks (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6674 x 4767 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6674 x 4767 px | 300 dpi | 182.08 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPinks (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More