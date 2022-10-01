Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2826115SaveSaveVintage seamless floral pattern psd background, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 105.14 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage seamless floral pattern psd background, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMore