paengPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2826162SaveSaveVintage feminine fashion vector, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 11.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2335 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2668 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage feminine fashion vector, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore