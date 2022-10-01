MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2829517SaveSaveVintage peony flower vector, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 10.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 998 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2912 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3328 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage peony flower vector, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMore