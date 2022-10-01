MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2829552SaveSavePink plum blossom vector, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 11.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2340 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2674 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadPink plum blossom vector, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMore