Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2829888SaveSaveVintage headwear pattern background vector 1920s women's fashion, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 23.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage headwear pattern background vector 1920s women's fashion, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore