Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2829901SaveSaveVintage headwear pattern background psd 1920s women's fashion, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3999 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 119.4 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3999 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage headwear pattern background psd 1920s women's fashion, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore