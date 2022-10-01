1920s women's fashion psd party dress set, remix from artworks by George Barbier More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 102.9 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi