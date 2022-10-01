AewFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2832276SaveSaveMobile lock screen template vector on colorful abstract backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 8.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadMobile lock screen template vector on colorful abstract backgroundMore