audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2834142SaveSaveVintage fashion template vector organic cotton and natural linenMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 12.75 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 12.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSaveDownloadVintage fashion template vector organic cotton and natural linenMore