audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2834145SaveSaveVintage fashion social media psd editable templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.17 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.17 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSaveDownloadVintage fashion social media psd editable templateMore