audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2835325SaveSaveFeminine name card template psd collectionMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDBusiness Card 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 7.96 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFeminine name card template psd collectionMore