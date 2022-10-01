Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2836498SaveSaveMiss Traumerei (1895) vintage poster of a woman playing piano in art nouveau style in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 746 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2176 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5526 x 8889 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5526 x 8889 px | 300 dpi | 281.1 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadMiss Traumerei (1895) vintage poster of a woman playing piano in art nouveau style in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More