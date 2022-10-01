rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2836498Miss Traumerei (1895) vintage poster of a woman playing piano in art nouveau style in high resolution by Ethel Reed.…Save

Miss Traumerei (1895) vintage poster of a woman playing piano in art nouveau style in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Miss Traumerei (1895) vintage poster of a woman playing piano in art nouveau style in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More