Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2836513SaveSaveThe House of the Trees (ca.1895) vintage poster of a woman seated on lawn in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 629 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 797 x 1520 px | 300 dpiTIFF 797 x 1520 px | 300 dpi | 6.97 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe House of the Trees (ca.1895) vintage poster of a woman seated on lawn in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More