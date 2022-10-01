NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2837243SaveSaveChinese New Year vector editable greeting social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 29.44 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 29.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontSaveDownloadChinese New Year vector editable greeting social media postMore