BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2837370SaveSaveJungle quote editable template psd wildlife illustration for social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.03 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya Sans by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya Sans fontSaveDownloadJungle quote editable template psd wildlife illustration for social media postMore