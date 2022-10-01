NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2838685SaveSaveYear of ox vector red border Chinese oriental backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 31.87 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadYear of ox vector red border Chinese oriental backgroundMore