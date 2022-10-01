rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2838970Le Belv&eacute;d&egrave;re (1924) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare…Save

Le Belvédère (1924) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Le Belvédère (1924) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More