Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2838984SaveSaveTraditional Parisian fashion psd set, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 110.09 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadTraditional Parisian fashion psd set, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore