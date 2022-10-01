Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2838989SaveSaveRomance sans paroles (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2429 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2682 x 3864 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2682 x 3864 px | 300 dpi | 59.33 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadRomance sans paroles (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More