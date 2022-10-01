Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839008SaveSaveGazette du Bon Ton (1915) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 984 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2681 x 3268 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2681 x 3268 px | 300 dpi | 50.17 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadGazette du Bon Ton (1915) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More