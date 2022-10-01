Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839020SaveSaveVintage feminine fashion psd, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 3732 px | 300 dpi | 118.22 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2666 x 3732 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage feminine fashion psd, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore