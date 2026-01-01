Edit ImageCropTangSaveSaveEdit Imagemarketing strategy planningaitargetsociale-commercedesignbusinesssocial mediaSocial media marketing templates vector for e-commerce business remixed media compatible with AI setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare