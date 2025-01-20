Edit TemplateBusbusSaveSaveEdit Templateeasterhappy eastereaster eggseaster greetingshappy easter greetingegg vectorinstagrameaster bunnyHappy Easter greetings template vector 3D colorful festival celebration social media posts collectionMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 4500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontGloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622856/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHappy Easter greetings template psd in 3D style holidays celebration social banners sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973053/premium-illustration-psd-easter-egg-instagram-templates-collectionView licenseEaster greetings Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407427/easter-greetings-facebook-post-templateView licenseHappy Easter greetings template psd 3D colorful festival celebration social media posts collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973056/premium-psd-easter-happy-setView licenseEaster greetings Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053584/easter-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter greeting templates psd colorful vintage illustrations collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989454/premium-illustration-psd-easter-happy-aprilView licenseEaster greetings Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040098/easter-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter greetings template vector in 3D style holidays celebration social banners sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972986/premium-vector-easter-bunny-dimensionalView licenseEaster celebration Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038782/easter-celebration-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter luxury with 3D bunny rose gold social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973264/free-illustration-image-happy-easter-rose-gold-easterView licenseHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039891/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter greeting templates vector colorful vintage illustrations collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988918/premium-illustration-vector-happy-easter-aprilView licenseEaster greetings Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8036282/easter-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter greeting templates psd colorful vintage illustrations collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989452/premium-illustration-psd-easter-card-season-cuteView licenseEaster holidays Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039583/easter-holidays-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter colorful eggs festival celebration greeting social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973008/free-illustration-image-easter-kids-dayView licenseEaster eggs Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829765/easter-eggs-instagram-post-templateView licenseHappy Easter with eggs and greetings holidays celebration social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973268/free-illustration-image-easter-egg-bunnyView licenseHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911524/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter greetings template vector in 3D style holidays celebration social banners sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973054/premium-illustration-vector-easter-easter-bunny-dimensionalView licenseEaster Facebook post template, editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730282/easter-facebook-post-template-editable-design-community-remixView licenseHappy Easter luxury with 3D bunny rose gold social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973263/free-illustration-image-happy-easter-bunnyView licenseEaster greeting Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931690/easter-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter greetings template psd in 3D style holidays celebration social banners sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973034/premium-psd-easter-happy-social-media-postView licenseEaster bunny Instagram post template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911501/easter-bunny-instagram-post-template-cute-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter cute greeting with colorful eggs and bunny social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972988/free-illustration-image-easter-happy-dayView licenseEaster greetings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10606054/easter-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHappy Easter greetings template psd in 3D style holidays celebration social banners sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972993/premium-psd-happy-easter-facebook-coverView licenseHappy Easter Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7925855/happy-easter-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHappy Easter greetings template vector 3D colorful festival celebration social media posts collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973033/premium-vector-easter-easter-happy-eggsView licenseHappy easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829627/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseHappy Easter editable template vector colorful eggs festival celebration greeting social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973000/premium-vector-easter-dimensionalView licenseEaster eggs Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407563/easter-eggs-facebook-post-templateView licenseHappy Easter cute greeting with colorful eggs and bunny social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973031/free-illustration-image-christian-easter-square-happyView licenseEaster bunny Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624247/easter-bunny-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHappy Easter editable template vector colorful eggs festival celebration greeting social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972991/premium-vector-easter-egg-dimensionalView licenseHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623233/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHappy Easter editable template psd with eggs celebration greeting rose gold luxury social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972963/premium-psd-cute-spring-rose-gold-aprilView licenseEaster greeting Instagram post template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7928011/easter-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseHappy Easter editable template psd with eggs celebration greeting rose gold luxury social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972975/premium-psd-happy-easter-season-easter-templateView license