Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975038Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMotivational quote editable template psd for social media story with live for now, plan for tomorrow textMoreMotivational quote editable template psd for social media story with live for now, plan for tomorrow textMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.96 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.96 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.96 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.96 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiEdit TemplateCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesEditableDesignVectorPhoto