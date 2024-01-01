rawpixel
Le bézigue (1895) print by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License