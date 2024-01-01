rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975112
Woman in Bed, Profile (Femme au lit, profil) (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman in Bed, Profile (Femme au lit, profil) (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More

Woman in Bed, Profile (Femme au lit, profil) (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • Woman in Bed, Profile (Femme au lit, profil) (1896) print in high resolution by <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/Henri%20de%20Toulouse-Lautrec?sort=curated&amp;page=1&amp;topic_group=_my_topics">Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec</a>.
    Original