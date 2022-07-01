rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975247
Sky and clouds vector presentation template with motivation quote
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Sky and clouds vector presentation template with motivation quote

More

Sky and clouds vector presentation template with motivation quote

More
Premium

View personal and business license

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaBitter by Huerta TipográficaCormorant Garamond by Christian Thalmann
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

More file types

  • Sky and clouds psd presentation template with motivation quote set
    PSD
  • Blue sky Powerpoint presentation template, editable text
    Editable
    Design