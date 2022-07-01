Fashion name card template vector collection More Premium Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 1.93 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 1071 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3125 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 4464 px | 300 dpi

Edit Template

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design : Claus Eggers Sørensen Download Playfair Display font Playfair Display by Dave Crossland Download Cantarell font Cantarell by Download All

Monthly Yearly Save 50% Get Premium Professional design resources and creative tools from from $ 59.99 per year Unlimited downloads

Access millions of professional creative assets

Unlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design tools Buy Now