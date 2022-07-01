https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975378Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsSky and clouds psd mobile wallpaper template with inspiring quote setMoreSky and clouds psd mobile wallpaper template with inspiring quote setMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 60.55 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiEdit TemplateCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontBitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontDownload AllMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesEditableDesignVector