Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2976170Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWoman's gray sweater psd mockup casual apparel close upMoreWoman's gray sweater psd mockup casual apparel close upMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3934 x 4918 px | 300 dpi | 232.93 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3934 x 4918 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPNGEditableDesignPhoto