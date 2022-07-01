https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2986613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMonstera leaf border vector background with yoga, health and wellness illustrationMoreMonstera leaf border vector background with yoga, health and wellness illustrationMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGEPS | 46.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3331 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :