https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2986641Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMotivational quote editable template vector health and wellness yoga woman color floral social media postMoreMotivational quote editable template vector health and wellness yoga woman color floral social media postMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 44.34 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 44.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Meddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon font