https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2986698Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeach background psd with people sunbathing, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 2986698View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 103.96 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Beach background psd with people sunbathing, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMore