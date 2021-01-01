https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMotivational quote template vector on landscape background setMorePremiumID : 2987148View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 130.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 831 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2423 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3461 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Indie Flower by Kimberly GesweinDownload Indie Flower fontMotivational quote template vector on landscape background setMore