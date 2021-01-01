rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987282
Summer template vector with vintage woman holding clam shell, remixed from public domain artworks
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Summer template vector with vintage woman holding clam shell, remixed from public domain artworks

More
Premium
ID : 
2987282

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Lora by Cyreal
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Summer template vector with vintage woman holding clam shell, remixed from public domain artworks

More