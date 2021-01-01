https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987556Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable cute quote template psd floral backgroundMorePremiumID : 2987556View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.14 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.14 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.14 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.14 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kurale by Eduardo TunniDownload Kurale fontEditable cute quote template psd floral backgroundMore