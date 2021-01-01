https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987596Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspirational quote editable template psd on summer flower background illustrationMorePremiumID : 2987596View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.63 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.63 MBHD Wallpaper PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.63 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kurale by Eduardo TunniDownload Kurale fontInspirational quote editable template psd on summer flower background illustrationMore