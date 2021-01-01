Facebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.05 MB

Blog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.05 MB

Presentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.05 MB

HD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.05 MB

Vectors can scale to any size.