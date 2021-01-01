https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987704Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable cute quote template vector with you complete me textMorePremiumID : 2987704View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.75 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.75 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.75 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kurale by Eduardo TunniDownload Kurale fontEditable cute quote template vector with you complete me textMore