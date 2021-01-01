https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987908Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSummer template psd with people sunbathing, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 2987908View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 6.11 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSummer template psd with people sunbathing, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMore