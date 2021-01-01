https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988542Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Bulldog dog illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 2988542View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1835 x 2911 px | 300 dpi | 65.47 MBSmall JPEG 756 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1835 x 2911 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage Bulldog dog illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore