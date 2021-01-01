https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Greyhound illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 2988548View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1800 x 2872 px | 300 dpi | 67.03 MBSmall JPEG 752 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 2872 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage Greyhound illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore