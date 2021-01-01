Vintage Poodle dog illustration vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung More Premium ID : 2988557 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 40.71 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 780 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2275 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2600 x 4000 px | 300 dpi