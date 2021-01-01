https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988565Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMint green background with paper texture, remixed from artworks of Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 2988565View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3023 x 1964 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3023 x 1964 px | 300 dpi | 34.02 MBMint green background with paper texture, remixed from artworks of Moriz JungMore