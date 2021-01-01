https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988574Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue background vector in minimal style, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 2988574View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 36.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 760 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2217 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3167 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue background vector in minimal style, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore