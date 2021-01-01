https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage giraffe illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 2988579View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1989 x 2785 px | 300 dpi | 59.33 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1989 x 2785 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage giraffe illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore