Vintage giraffe illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung More Premium ID : 2988579 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1989 x 2785 px | 300 dpi | 59.33 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1989 x 2785 px | 300 dpi